Govt announces reduction in electricity tariff

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a reduction in power tariffs to lower electricity bills across the province.

According to Information Department, Punjab has become the first province to voluntarily reduce electricity rates. The chief minister approved the tariff reduction for Punjab’s power companies. The decision was taken in the 26th meeting of the Punjab provincial cabinet chaired by Maryam Nawaz.

The provincial cabinet approved the tariff reduction for Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Private Limited and Punjab Thermal Power Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that people trust the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and the party ‘delivers ‘on its promises.

The cabinet meeting also congratulated the party on victory in the Sialkot by-election.

“It was noted during the meeting that the overwhelming majority win in 80 percent of rural provincial constituencies reflects farmers’ confidence in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s policies. A large number of youth and women participated in casting votes in the Sialkot by-election,” a press statement issued here read.