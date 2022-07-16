K-pop idols ‘Aespa’ to rub shoulders with fans for the first time

Making their debut in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Korean pop (K-pop) group ‘aespa’ from winning fans, but it did stop the band from meeting them.

‘Aespa’ – made up of members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning – has tried to remedy that since launching in late 2020. On a tour to promote their new album ‘Girls’, the group performed at Coachella and appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ – and are soaking up the chance to see fans in person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aespa 에스파 (@aespa_official)

“Because we didn’t have a lot of opportunities to interact with a live audience because we were doing it during the pandemic, it didn’t feel real when we first debuted,” said group member Ningning. “It’s a fascinating time for us.”

Comments