K-pop's BLACKPINK returns with new release after more than 3 years

SEOUL—K-pop superstars BLACKPINK released their new EP, entitled “DEADLINE,” on Friday, the first release from the group in more than three years since their second full-length album in 2022.

The National Museum of Korea in central Seoul was bathed in pink lights to mark the release. More than 300 fans had lined up in the atrium of the museum on Friday, set up as a listening zone for the five tracks of the EP.

The four-member girl group’s global following has helped it set records. Earlier this month, BLACKPINK became the first artist in the world to surpass 100 million YouTube subscribers, according to the band’s agency, YG Entertainment.

The band was also the first K-pop group to headline Coachella and the British Summer Time concerts.

“These days, even when I’m walking on the street, at a clothing store, restaurant, or cafe, I hear K-pop,” said Ko Seon-a, a 20-year-old Korean woman living in Japan who had come to the museum on Friday.

The five tracks on the new EP include the title track “GO” and the pre-released EDM track “JUMP”.

All four members renewed their contracts in 2023 with their agency but have also established their own agencies or signed different deals for solo activities.

They have all pursued solo projects, including member ROSÉ’s chart-topping 2025 single “APT.” with Bruno Mars.

Some fans hoped that the global popularity of K-pop acts such as BLACKPINK also contributed to a wider enjoyment of Korean culture.

“I hope that Korean traditional culture will be known through K-pop,” said Kwon Hyeok-jae, a 30-year-old man dressed in a pink traditional Korean costume called hanbok.