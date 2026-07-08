K2 Airways cargo aircraft wreckage found off Ormara coast

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) have located the wreckage of a missing K2 Airways cargo aircraft after conducting a search operation that lasted more than 12 hours, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the wreckage of K2 Airways was found around 53 nautical miles south of the Ormara coast. Rescue teams are continuing search operations in the area to recover further evidence and locate the crew members.

The Pakistan Navy and PMSA have deployed both naval and aerial assets as part of the ongoing rescue and search mission.

PN and PMSA after 12 hours of Search & Rescue operations in deep Sea have successfully located and identified wreckage of K2 Airways Cargo B737 which was declared missing last night. The wreckage was recovered from 53 NM South of ORMARA. pic.twitter.com/0dZpj8s7u3 — Pakistan Airports Authority (@Pk_PAA_Official) July 8, 2026

The K2 Airways cargo aircraft had gone missing late last night while travelling from Sharjah to Karachi. Authorities are continuing efforts at the crash site, while the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Earlier, the crew of K2 Cargo flight was identified as Captain Muhammad Rizwan, First Officer Faisal Mahmood, Loadmaster Muhammad Toufiq Khan, Engineer Arif Siddiqui, and Muhammad Hamid.

Speaking to the correspondent of ARY News, Engineer Arif Siddiqui’s son said his father was employed by Northern Tec. He said the company’s manager had visited the family home and remained in contact with them.

He added that officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy were also in touch with the family.

According to the family, Engineer Arif Siddiqui has a wife, five sons, and three daughters.

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