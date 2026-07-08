K2 Airways has confirmed that its cargo Boeing 737 aircraft, operating a flight from Sharjah to Karachi, lost contact with air traffic control on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the airline said communication with the aircraft was lost at 9:21 p.m. The aircraft, bearing registration AP-BOI, was en route from Sharjah to Karachi when contact was severed.

According to the airline, five crew members were on board the aircraft, including Captain Muhammad Rizwan, First Officer Faisal Mahmood, Loadmaster Muhammad Toufiq Khan, Engineer Arif Siddiqui, and Muhammad Hamid.

K2 Airways said search and rescue operations are currently underway by the relevant authorities. The airline added that it is fully cooperating with the Civil Aviation Authority and other agencies involved in the response.

The company said it will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Read more: Pakistani cargo plane ‘disappears’ near Karachi; search begins

According to sources, the Pakistan Navy has deployed its warship PNS Zulfiqar to the search area, while a Pakistan Air Force SAAB aircraft is assisting in the aerial search.

A Pakistan Navy ATR aircraft has also departed from Turbat to join the operation. In addition, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) merchant vessel Lahore has been tasked to support the search and rescue mission.

Sources said Pakistan Navy vessels PNS Zulfiqar and PNS Hunain have been dispatched to the affected area, while the Navy’s ATR aircraft continues aerial search operations.

The search and rescue operation remains in progress as authorities work to locate the missing aircraft.