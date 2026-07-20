The Bureau of Aircraft Safety Investigation is continuing its probe into the K2 Airways aircraft crash, with investigators carrying out an aerial assessment of the sea area near Ormara where the aircraft went down.

Sources said the investigation team examined how the aircraft crashed into the sea from a significant altitude while returning from Sharjah to Karachi. The team has also completed an initial review of the aircraft’s available records as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have examined the recovered wreckage of the K2 Airways aircraft, along with items found in the bag of crew member engineer Hamid.

Sources said authorities are considering seeking assistance from international specialist companies to help locate the aircraft’s engines, flight recorder (black box) and crew members in the deep sea.

The aircraft crashed into the sea near Ormara on 7 July while returning to Karachi from Sharjah, resulting in its destruction. The investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.

Read more: K2 airways cargo plane: Rescue teams recover more wreckage from sea

The K2 Airways cargo aircraft had gone missing late last night while travelling from Sharjah to Karachi. Authorities are continuing efforts at the crash site, while the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Earlier, the crew of K2 Cargo flight was identified as Captain Muhammad Rizwan, First Officer Faisal Mahmood, Loadmaster Muhammad Toufiq Khan, Engineer Arif Siddiqui, and Muhammad Hamid.

Speaking to the correspondent of ARY News, Engineer Arif Siddiqui’s son said his father was employed by Northern Tec. He said the company’s manager had visited the family home and remained in contact with them.