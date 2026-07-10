KARACHI: Rescue teams have recovered more wreckage of K2 cargo plane that crashed in the sea after losing contact with the control tower, ARY News reported.

As per details, search and rescue operations are continuing at sea following the cargo aircraft crash, with additional wreckage recovered from the crash site, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

According to a PAA spokesperson, more parts and debris from the crashed cargo aircraft have been recovered during the ongoing search operation. The recovered wreckage will be handed over to the investigation team for further examination.

The spokesperson said the Pakistan Navy and the Maritime Security Agency are conducting joint search operations in the area.

Air and maritime assets are being deployed in the continued search for the missing crew members, the PAA added.

The recovered wreckage has been handed over to the Bureau of Aircraft Safety Investigation (BASI) team as part of the official investigation into the crash.

Read more: K2 Airways cargo aircraft wreckage found off Ormara coast

The K2 Airways cargo aircraft had gone missing late last night while travelling from Sharjah to Karachi. Authorities are continuing efforts at the crash site, while the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Earlier, the crew of K2 Cargo flight was identified as Captain Muhammad Rizwan, First Officer Faisal Mahmood, Loadmaster Muhammad Toufiq Khan, Engineer Arif Siddiqui, and Muhammad Hamid.

Speaking to the correspondent of ARY News, Engineer Arif Siddiqui’s son said his father was employed by Northern Tec. He said the company’s manager had visited the family home and remained in contact with them.

He added that officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy were also in touch with the family.

According to the family, Engineer Arif Siddiqui has a wife, five sons, and three daughters.

Also Read: K2 Airways confirms contact lost with cargo plane near Karachi