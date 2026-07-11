The team investigating the crash of a K2 Airways cargo aircraft has returned to Islamabad after completing its initial inspection in Karachi, saying the investigation cannot progress until the aircraft’s black box and engine are recovered.

The search and rescue operations by the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency are continuing at sea, where the aircraft crashed.

Also Read: K2 Airways offices at Karachi Airport handed over to investigation team

The ongoing underwater search is focused on locating the black box, engine, other critical aircraft components of the K2 plane, and the five crew members who remain missing.

On the other hand, the 11-member investigation team led by Air Commodore Ahsan Noman from the Bureau of Aircraft Safety Investigation spent two days in Karachi examining debris recovered from the crash site, including sections of the aircraft’s wings and rear side debris of the plane.

Investigators also took custody of the K2 aircraft’s maintenance records and other flight-related documents for examination.

Before leaving, the team said the wreckage recovered so far was insufficient to determine the cause of the K2 Airways plane crash.

Officials said the investigation cannot move into its technical phase until the flight data recorder, commonly known as the black box, and the aircraft’s engine are recovered.

The investigation team said it would return to Karachi once the black box is found to continue the technical investigation into the crash.