KARACHI, July 8: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has formally handed over four sealed offices of K2 Airways at Karachi Airport to the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the main purpose behind this move is to allow the investigative team full and immediate access to all necessary records. The team will thoroughly review K2 Airways’ operational documents, aircraft maintenance logs, flight records, and other critical paperwork.

According to sources, an initial report compiled from the records taken into custody has already been forwarded to the Ministry of Defence.

It may be recalled that immediately after reports of the missing aircraft surfaced last night, the CAA sealed the four offices of K2 Airways.

K2 Airways maintains a total of five offices on the third floor of the Karachi Airport terminal building. The fifth office, which handles HR and other administrative functions, will remain with the airline for the time being.

A specialised 11-member team from the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation, led by Director Commodore Ahsan, has arrived in Karachi to conduct the probe.

Earlier, the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had located the wreckage of a missing K2 Airways cargo aircraft after conducting a search operation that lasted more than 12 hours, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the wreckage of the cargo plane was found around 53 nautical miles south of the Ormara coast. Rescue teams are continuing search operations in the area to recover further evidence and locate the crew members.

The Pakistan Navy and PMSA have deployed both naval and aerial assets as part of the ongoing rescue and search mission.

The K2 Airways cargo aircraft had gone missing late last night while travelling from Sharjah to Karachi. Authorities are continuing efforts at the crash site, while the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

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