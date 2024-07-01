Countdown begins: Fahad Mustafa’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ to premiere on THIS date

The wait is finally over, read on to know when the hotly-anticipated comeback serial of Fahad Mustafa, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Hania Aamir, will premiere on ARY Digital.

With a fresh teaser of the much-awaited play, makers confirmed earlier this week that the very first episode of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ will air in prime time, on Tuesday, July 2, replacing the trending serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’.

Moreover, it has also been confirmed that viewers can enjoy two episodes of the serial a week, every Monday and Tuesday, at 8 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

Notably, the title will mark the small-screen acting comeback of the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host after a decade, who plays Mustafa, opposite the super versatile actor and powerhouse of talent, Hania Aamir as Sharjeena.

The ensemble star cast of the mega project also features Emmad Irfani, Naeema Butt and Maya Khan, along with celebrated veterans, Javed Sheikh and Bushra Ansari.

The story of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, while the celebrated drama director Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’, helms the project.

Fahad Mustafa also backs the project under his production banner Big Bang Entertainment, with Dr. Ali Kazmi.

