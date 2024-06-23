New teaser of Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ leaves fans asking for more!

The fresh teaser of the hotly-anticipated mega drama serial, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, starring superstar Fahad Mustafa, with A-list actor Hania Aamir, is finally out now.

After the first looks at the lead actors Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, and their character teasers, the makers of the much-awaited comeback serial of the superstar have now unveiled a new teaser, giving a peek inside the romance of two completely opposite individuals, Sharjeena (Hania) and Mustafa (Fahad).

The new teaser has further raised the excitement of eager fans and has them begging for more of the couple’s unmatched chemistry in the minute-long teaser.

The latest teaser 4 has been watched by millions of social users across the platforms, while excited fans took to the comments sections, sharing their excitement for Fahad’s return to TV and his pairing with Hania.

Notably, the title will mark the small-screen acting comeback of the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host after a decade.

The story of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is penned by veteran playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, while the celebrated drama director Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’, helms the project.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is produced under the banner Big Bang Entertainment of Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi and will premiere soon only on ARY Digital.

