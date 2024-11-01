Are you ready to witness the magic of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ in cinemas!

Get ready to witness the conclusion of the greatest love story of Sharjeena and Mustafa in the last mega episode of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, set to be screened in cinemas across Pakistan.

As upsetting as it can be, it is time to bid goodbye to your favourite duo Mustafa and Sharjeena, who have successfully managed to be an important part of everyone’s life in the past four months and have been the reason for us to anticipate and excitingly look forward to the otherwise hated Mondays in all these weeks.

However, despite this melancholy, all of us ‘KMKT’ addicts, who have been glued to the TV screens every Monday and Tuesday evening all these months, desperately await to see what fate has in store for our beloved MusJeena at the end of this great love story – are they destined to be together against all the odds or the hardships including death of their baby will mark the end of their love as well?

The wait is over and all these questions will be answered next week, in the last episode of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, on November 5.

Moreover, the ‘KMKT’ fans in Pakistan are in for an additional treat as they finally have the option to see their hero Mustafa and heroine Sharjeena spell the magic of their love on the big screen in the mega-final episode, set to be screened in cinemas across the country.

Cine-goers in Karachi can pre-book their tickets for the final episode in both branches of Nueplex Cinemas, whereas, it will be screened in Cue and Chalo cinemas of Lahore. The ‘KMKT’ lovers from Islamabad can book their tickets for Centaurus Cineplex.

Moreover, branches of Cinepax, Universal, Cinegold Plex and Arena Cinemas will screen the episode in their movie halls across Pakistan.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, along with the powerhouse of talent Hania Aamir as well as Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt.

Badar Mehmood has helmed the direction of the play penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq.