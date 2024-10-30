Naeema Butt aka Rubab Mansoor Khan bids farewell to ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt aka everyone’s favourite Boss lady Rubab Mansoor Khan bid farewell to her character in the blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, following the epic showdown.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

After the explosive set of this week’s episodes 32 and 33 of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, Naeema Butt turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, bidding farewell to her beloved character of Rubab Mansoor Khan, after her fiery revenge from Adeel [her on-screen husband, played by Emmad Irfani], for fraud in business and cheating on her with her best friend Natasha [Areej Chaudhary].

“RUBAB ki taraf se alvida (saying farewell from Rubab). That’s all for now, folks! If I’ve inspired just one person playing Rubab as a strong woman, my job is done,” she wrote in the caption of the video post and advised the girls, who are being cheated upon, to never lose hope and continue their life, away from the cheaters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

“Until next time, remember: DETACHMENT is the word for this dunya & any relationships in this dunya. Life is the only constant, always moving and never stopping for anyone. Go with the flow and avoid getting stuck in past relationships,” she suggested. “Let go because we have to.”

In the end, Butt also expressed her gratitude towards the fans for all the love towards her and her character.

Also Read: ‘KMKT’ star Naeema Butt wants to check CM Maryam Nawaz’s bag

Apart from Butt in the pivotal role of Rubab Mansoor Khan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, along with Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.