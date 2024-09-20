‘I’ve always been told to cut my hair but…’: Naeema Butt

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt aka Rubab of the superhit serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ revealed she had faced issues in her career, due to her stunning long hair.

In a new interview, also featuring her ‘KMKT’ co-star Emmad Irfani, Naeema Butt revealed that she has often faced issues in the industry because of her hair, and she has been told to cut her hair short, for a more modern look.

“I’ve always faced this issue in the industry because of my [long] hair,” she said. “And I’ve been told multiple times to chop my hair, for a more modern look, and also because shorter hair is easier to style.”

“But I never took that advice seriously because my hair is very special to me, whether I live in New York or here [in Pakistan],” she added.

Butt also shared that she had an even longer, knee-length mane, but she has trimmed her hair a bit. “With a very heavy heart, I got them cut and it is shorter than my usual length at the moment,” she told the interviewer.

On the work front, Naeema Butt is currently winning praise for her performance as Rubab Mansoor Khan, in the blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.