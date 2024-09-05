web analytics
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Sharjeena and Rubab in parallel universe: Hania Aamir heaps praise on Naeema Butt

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ divas Hania Aamir and Naeema Butt, aka Sharjeena and Rubab, are all praises for each other, unlike their on-screen characters.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Rather contradictory to their reel characters Rubab and Sharjeena, actors Hania Aamir and Naeema Butt have only good things to say about each other on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star posted a BTS picture with Butt, with the caption, “But how dare she speak to my family like that?” in reference to their on-screen fight.

However, soon after, Aamir shared the post on her stories, singing praises for her co-star. “What an absolute honour to be working alongside such a powerhouse of talent,” she wrote for Butt. “Miss ma’am, we are your fans for life.”

In response to the compliments, Butt replied, “Haye! My Sharjeena. Ma paru sa Gudda, come to me. I adore youuu & thank you.”

hania aamir, naeema butt, kabhi main kabhi tum Notably, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ co-stars Aamir and Butt with Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, and Emmad Irfani.

Also Read: From Hania to Sharjeena: ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star shares transformation secrets

The additional star cast of the play also features Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Tauseeq Haider, Maya Khan and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi among others.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

