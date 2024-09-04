From Hania to Sharjeena: ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star shares transformation secrets

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir takes us behind the scenes of becoming everyone’s favourite Sharjeena for her blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Hania Aamir treated her fans with yet another GRWM (Get Ready With Me) reel, this time from the sets of her trending serial, as she got into the character of Shrjeena.

“Becoming Sharjeena,” she wrote in the caption of the video post, documenting the entire process of her turning into the beloved on-screen character.

The viral reel has over 17 million views on her official Insta handle by now, while fans can’t stop gushing over Aamir, and her effortlessly stellar performance as Sharjeena.

Notably, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by Aamir and Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa, marks the much-awaited small-screen acting comeback of the latter, whereas, the ensemble star cast of the play also features Emmad Irfani, Naeema Butt, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Tauseeq Haider, Maya Khan and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi among others.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.