PIA prepared to operate Kabul flights after getting nod: spokesman

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Tuesday said that it was prepared to resume its flight operations for Kabul as soon as the commercial flights are allowed to land at the Afghan capital’s airport, ARY NEWS reported.

A PIA spokesman said that currently, they could not comment on when the flight operation would resume. He, however, said that they have made their preparations and would operate flights soon they are allowed to do so.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its flight operation for Kabul to evacuate stranded Pakistanis and foreigners after mismanagement at the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday.

According to a PIA spokesman, uncertainty at the Kabul airport has forced them to suspend their flight operations for the Afghan capital for an unidentified period.

Read More: PAKISTAN TO ISSUE VISAS TO STRANDED PASSENGERS AT KABUL AIRPORT: MOEED YUSUF

“Lack of security, absence of aviation staffers and crowd at the Kabul airport has led to the suspension of the PIA flights in order to secure passengers, staffers and national flag carrier’s assets,” the spokesman said adding that the decision was taken after consultation with the foreign ministry and Afghanistan’s aviation authority.