Kabul cricket stadium rocked by explosion

An explosion went off inside Kabul’s main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, injuring four people, an official of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

“The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured,” the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

ACB staff and players were safe, he added.

Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wM7qMsVDpR — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) July 29, 2022

Comments