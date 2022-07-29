Friday, July 29, 2022
Reuters

Kabul cricket stadium rocked by explosion

An explosion went off inside Kabul’s main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, injuring four people, an official of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

“The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured,” the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

ACB staff and players were safe, he added.

