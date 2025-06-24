Kaghan: Child miraculously survives, parents die as car plunges into ravine

KAGHAN: A tourist couple lost their lives, while their child miraculously survived on Tuesday after their car plunged into a ravine in Kaghan Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Jamshed and his wife, who belonged to Hazro, Attock. The family was returning from Naran when the accident occurred near Kaghan Lari village.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car went out of control and fell into the ravine.

Rescue teams from the Kaghan Development Authority, along with local residents, rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and the surviving child from the vehicle. The child sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a Kaghan Hospital.

Read More: Couple dead as vehicle plunges into ravine near Babusar Top

Earlier in 2024, a tragic accident occurred near Babusar Top when a car carrying a family of five plunged into a ravine, leaving a couple dead, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident took place when the family was returning from a trip.

According to the Kaghan Development Authority, the car was carrying a family of five from Lahore, including three children, who were left injured in the incident.

The authorities have launched a rescue operation to retrieve the bodies and provide medical assistance to the injured children.