MANSEHRA: A fresh cloudburst triggered flash flooding in vulnerable areas of Kaghan Valley on Tuesday, but a timely evacuation by the district administration, assisted by Rescue 1122, police and other emergency agencies, prevented any loss of life, officials said.

According to an official report, community-based Early Warning System (EWS) teams detected rising water levels and immediately alerted residents and tourists, allowing authorities to begin evacuations before floodwaters reached populated areas.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, officials evacuated hundreds of people from low-lying areas, including Darmiana Garan, Kaghan Bazaar, Gulbagh and nearby settlements.

As a precautionary measure, authorities temporarily closed the main Kaghan Bridge on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) Road, while a landslide at Soach blocked the highway. Teams from the National Highway Authority (NHA) launched clearance operations, and stranded tourists and local residents were shifted to safer locations.

Meanwhile, torrential rains washed away the only bridge linking around 12 villages in the Siran Valley of Tehsil Baffa Pakhal, disrupting road access to the area.

Officials cleared debris, stones and mud from the Siran Road to restore traffic, while the Communication and Works (C&W) Department was asked to reconstruct the damaged bridge.

The report noted that Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) machinery could not reach the affected site because the access road had become impassable following the flooding.

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In view of continuing monsoon-related emergencies, the deputy commissioner directed all revenue officers, field staff and heads of line departments to remain on high alert and available around the clock, including weekends, to ensure a swift response to any future incidents.

Officials said close coordination among the Tehsil Administration Balakot, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the district administration and other field agencies enabled real-time monitoring and a rapid emergency response.

Authorities said the early warning system and timely evacuation helped move hundreds of residents and tourists to safety before floodwaters peaked, preventing any deaths or injuries.