Torrential monsoon rains triggered devastating flash floods across Pakistan, causing widespread destruction in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Flooded rivers and streams, coupled with landslides, have claimed at least 12 lives and left 15 others injured.

According to reports, the second intense spell of the monsoon season has severely affected several regions, damaging roads, bridges, and homes while raising water levels in rivers and streams to dangerous levels.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, flash floods swept away several vehicles following heavy rainfall. The Pakistan-Afghanistan Highway was also submerged, disrupting traffic and transportation in the area.

In Kaghan Valley, a massive landslide at Sehuch blocked the Naran–Jalkhad Road for all types of traffic, leaving a large number of tourists stranded.

Continuous rainfall also washed away three connecting bridges and damaged several houses and hotels. Meanwhile, rising water levels in the Kunhar River have heightened the risk for low-lying communities.

In Mardan, the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain, killing two children and injuring a woman and a young girl. Rescue teams responded promptly and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Read more: Weather official forecast below-normal monsoon rains in Karachi

In AJK’s Neelum Valley, the Kathapiran stream overflowed due to heavy flooding. The powerful current swept away large boulders, creating panic among residents living in nearby areas.

Punjab has also experienced a significant increase in river flows due to the ongoing monsoon rains. In Wazirabad, authorities issued evacuation orders for residents living near the Chenab River as floodwaters continued to rise, instructing them to vacate their homes immediately. A low-level flood warning has also been issued for Chiniot.

Meanwhile, rainfall brought pleasant weather to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and several other cities across Punjab, where residents welcomed the cooler conditions. However, authorities have advised people living in low-lying areas to remain cautious.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall, landslides, and localized flooding are likely to continue in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan through July 24. Authorities have urged both relevant agencies and the public to stay alert and take necessary precautions.