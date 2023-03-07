Watch: Indian singer records beautiful reply version to Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno’

Indian singer Swati Mishra has released a beautiful reply to Kaifi Khalil’s global chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’ on YouTube.

Baloch starlet Kaifi Khalil blessed music enthusiasts with this ultimate heartbreak song ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ last year, and even after countless covers, Instagram reels and topping the global YouTube trends, the hype around the number does not seem to fizzle anytime soon.

Previously, the fans witnessed the renditions of the track by famous musician Aima Baig and very recently by Dutch singer Emma Heesters. However, an Indian aspiring singer named Swati Mishra has released a reply to Khalil’s heartbreak tale with some beautiful lyrics, penned and sung by herself.

Melodic music production mixed and mastered the reply version for her.

The video broke the internet ever since its release and racked up over 2.9 million views on the video platform, YouTube – the second most-watched video on Mishra’s channel.

The ‘Kahani Suno’ reply drew mixed reviews from the listeners. While many appreciated the artist for the thoughtful lyrics, there was a group of online users who trolled Mishra, comparing her vocals to that of Khalil.

It is pertinent to mention here that the superhit song was also recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ by Khalil himself, the OST for ARY Digital’s same-titled serial, starring A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali ad Zaviyar Nauman.

