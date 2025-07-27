Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 drops stylish opening and ending – Here’s where to watch

Kaiju No 8 is back with Season 2 as part of the Summer 2025 anime line-up, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

One of the most anticipated anime returns of the season, Kaiju No 8 has launched with fresh episodes and is now streaming weekly on both Crunchyroll and X.

To mark the occasion, Kaiju No 8 Season 2 has revealed its brand-new opening and ending theme sequences.

The second episode introduces these new songs, with the opening performed by AURORA and the ending by OneRepublic.

Both theme songs come with stylish visuals that hint at the challenges ahead, including the growing threat of Kaiju No 9.

The new season began with an extended first episode, giving fans a closer look at Kafka Hibino’s current situation and his next steps.

Now that the story has moved forward, the series is diving straight into the action. With these new musical themes, season 2 has added even more energy and emotion to its weekly episodes.

For those who haven’t caught up yet, all episodes from the first season of hit anime are available on Crunchyroll.

This includes the special “Hoshina’s Day Off” episode and the Kaiju No 8: Mission Recon film that played in cinemas earlier this year.

Kaiju No 8 Season 2 is expected to run for 11 episodes, which is one fewer than the first season. While some fans might be disappointed by the shorter run, the series is still promising major story developments.

The new opening hints at big events to come, especially with Kaiju No 9 causing more trouble for Kafka and his team.

As the anime continues to grow in popularity, Kaiju No 8 Season 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest anime releases of the year.

Fans can watch Kaiju No 8 Season 2 online now and follow each new episode as it airs. With more drama, action, and surprises on the way, it’s a great time to jump into the world of Kaiju No 8.