Solo Leveling’s Season 3 may include Sung Jin-woo’s greatest sacrifice

Solo Leveling Season 3 may bring an emotional twist for fans, as producer Atsushi Kaneko recently hinted at a significant personal loss for the protagonist, Sung Jin-woo, if it gets officially greenlit.

The update was shared during the 2025 Anime Expo, adding further anticipation to the already record-breaking series.

Since its release in January 2025, Solo Leveling Season 2 has become a massive success, topping charts and earning the title of Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Now, all eyes are on Solo Leveling Season 3, with fans eager to see how Sung Jin-woo’s journey will evolve.

While speaking to Screen Rant, Kaneko, the next season would focus not just on Jin-woo’s growing strength but also on the emotional cost of his power.

While Solo Leveling Season 3 is not yet confirmed, Kaneko expressed the creative team’s desire to explore Jin-woo’s inner struggles, suggesting that his rise in strength may come at the expense of something deeply personal.

Rather than a physical defeat, the loss would impact Jin-woo emotionally, challenging his humanity even as he reaches new heights.

The producer also emphasised the ambition behind Season 3, stating that the creators hope to elevate the series to the same cultural impact in Japan as legendary titles like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto.

Although the anime has gained immense international popularity, Kaneko believes that Solo Leveling Season 3 could be the key to making it a household name in Japan as well.

Despite the excitement, it is expected that Season 3 will take some time to arrive, given the production scale and the desire to deepen the story’s emotional layers.

However, the early updates have already sparked wide interest, and fans continue to hope for an official announcement soon.

If confirmed, Solo Leveling Season 3 promises to be both a visually stunning and emotionally resonant chapter in Sung Jin-woo’s journey.