Solo Leveling gets live-action adaptation on Netflix

Netflix has officially confirmed that a new live-action series based on Solo Leveling is in development and Byeon Woo-seok will play the lead character of Sung Jinwoo.

This new Korean adaptation will bring the popular Webtoon and anime series to life in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures.

Solo Leveling originally gained massive popularity as a Webtoon created by Chugong and the late artist DUBU.

Its success led to a widely praised anime adaptation, which became one of the biggest hits in recent years. Now, Netflix is taking the franchise further with a live-action version.

The Solo Leveling live-action series will star Byeon Woo-seok in the lead role of Sung Jinwoo.

Solo Leveling, the global phenomenon, is coming to Netflix as a live-action series starring Byeon Woo-seok as lead character Sung Jin-woo. pic.twitter.com/tw7TaUONKp — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2025

It will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, known for their work on Korean films such as Ashfall and Castaway on the Moon.

While filming has begun, no official release date or window has been announced yet.

Earlier this year, Kakao Entertainment mentioned they were working on a Solo Leveling live-action project, and now it has been confirmed that Netflix is part of the production.

This news comes at a time when Webtoon-based adaptations are gaining popularity globally, both in anime and live-action formats.

Fans of Solo Leveling who are eager for more content can still watch the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll, available in both Japanese and English.

Although a third season of the anime has not been announced, the new live-action series offers fans another exciting way to enjoy the story of Sung Jinwoo.

With Solo Leveling continuing to grow as a global phenomenon, Netflix’s announcement marks a major step in expanding the franchise to an even wider audience.

