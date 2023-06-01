Kaiser Nizamani opens up about his son’s kidnapping

Veteran Pakistani actor Kaiser Khan Nizamani opened up about a horrific incident when his younger son was kidnapped by their maid in childhood.

In his recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Nizamani revealed that his wife, actor Fazila Qazi and the family do most of the house chores themselves, and do not hire help, because of a traumatic experience.

“We don’t have any maids at our home, we do the cleaning and cooking ourselves, and only sometimes get help to do the utensils,” he said during a segment.

“We got cautious after an incident that took place while living in an apartment. It happened so when my younger one, Zorain was kidnapped by a house help when he was 8 months old,” the veteran shared further.

Nizamani added that they were informed by the neighbours that the kid is lying downstairs, where the lady had dropped him after being caught by the people. “The mechanics and other people around recognized the kid with his blue eyes – like his mother – and interrogated the abductor, so she left him there and ran away,” he explained.

It is pertinent to mention that actor-director Kaiser Khan Nizamani married Fazila Kazi in 1993 and has two sons with her, named Ahmed and Zorain.