‘I got married early because…’: Nadia Hussain shares interesting facts

Actor-model Nadia Hussain Khan opened up on her decision to marry early in life, at the peak of her career.

In her recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s chat show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, the ‘Benaam’ actor spilt unknown details about her life, family and career.

When asked why she chose to get married, at the young age of 24, despite a flourishing career as the top supermodel in the country, Khan said that she tied the knot within four years of being in the industry. “That’s because I fell in love,” she said when quizzed about the reason.

Speaking further, the celebrity revealed that she met her now-husband, Atif Khan, an investment banker, to manage her stocks as she was starting to invest. “He used a pickup line, ‘If I double your money, you take me out to dinner’, and it actually happened, I earned profits,” Khan detailed.

About her career journey, the actor said that she got her first opportunity to feature in a fashion shoot for a clothing brand’s winter collection, immediately after her A levels. “Although I was completely new to the field, I was paid Rs25,000 for the entire campaign, which was a good amount for that time,” Khan shared.

Not only does the celeb had a successful modelling career for over two decades but she has also made her mark on the small screen with successful projects like ‘Benaam’, ‘Jalan’, and ‘Saans’.

Moreover, Nadia Hussain Khan, 44, owns a salon and a beauty line, and holds a strong social media presence as well, with thousands of social users following her.

