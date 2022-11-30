Actor Laiba Khan’s Instagram reel goes viral

The latest Instagram reel posted by showbiz starlet Laiba Khan is going viral on social media sites.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, to treat her million followers with the BTS reel of what seems like her latest fashion shoot.

Khan looked stunning while posing in a bunch of traditional outfits in the viral clip, while Indian singer Anuv Jain’s popular track ‘Baarishein’ played in the background. She also captioned her reel with the lyrics of the same song.

The clip was watched by thousands of social users and received numerous hearts and lovely compliments for the actor on the gram.

Khan is quite active across her social media handles with millions of followers. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan is currently being seen in the trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ starring A-list actors Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles. She essays Nida – the sister of the protagonist, Mehak – in the play.

Apart from the main actors, the show has a stellar supporting cast with the likes of Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, airs every Wednesday in prime time on ARY Digital.

