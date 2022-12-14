Laiba Khan shares her BTS video from ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ sets

Actor Laiba Khan shared a video of her from the sets of the superhit ARY Digital drama “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” and it is going viral on social media.

Laiba Khan shared the viral video ahead of the show’s last episode on Instagram. It showed her sitting on the ground, tossing her hair before making happy and sad faces.

Laiba Khan played Nida in “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi“. The character is the sister of the female protagonist Mehak (Dur-e-Fishan Saleem) and the wife of Mehak’s ex-fiancé Ahsan (Hammad Shoaib).

“Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” told the story of Mehak, a girl from a middle-class background who forcibly married Shamser (Danish Taimoor, the son of a business tycoon Nawab Dilawar (Nauman Ijaz).

However, they developed feelings for each other much to the displeasure of the patriarch’s family. He mended relationships with those whom he had hurt in his past.

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah, “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” had a stellar cast with the likes of Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

The last episode of the riveting serial aired this evening at 8 PM PST only on ARY Digital.

