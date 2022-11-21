Kajol breaks silence on daughter Nysa Devgn’s cosmetic surgery

Bollywood actor Kajol has finally reacted to the major glow-up of daughter Nysa Devgn, allegedly with all the beauty procedures.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

One of the biggest female superstars of Bollywood and a star wife, Kajol Devgn has been making quite many promotional outings these days for her upcoming film ‘Salaam Venky’ and in one of the recent appearances, she eventually spoke about the jaw-dropping transformation of her daughter Nysa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

With her bold social media presence and frequent visits to Bollywood parties, the star kid is often attacked by keyboard warriors for the unbelievable changes in her face over the years. The trolls often accuse her of being under the knife, however, the doting mother refuted all such claims and instead revealed the beauty secret of her daughter which led to such a glow-up.

Kajol revealed that her daughter is quite active on social media and is aware of all the beauty and health-related stuff. “She applies a face mask thrice a week and advised me to do the same,” said the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol further revealed, “Just like her father, Nysa is also a fitness freak. She follows quite a healthy diet. She starts her morning by drinking two-three glasses of hot water every day. She then eats boiled eggs, fresh fruits and oatmeal for breakfast.”

Related: Trolls confuse Janhvi Kapoor for Nysa Devgn

Despite being a face in a few fashion shoots and having both her parents as seasoned Bollywood actors, Nysa has not joined the industry as yet. She enjoys a massive popularity in digital world though.

Comments