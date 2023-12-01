Kajol reveals she turned down THESE 3 blockbusters of Shahrukh, Aamir Khan

Bollywood A-lister Kajol revealed she had rejected three blockbuster films of Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar.

In the recently-dropped new episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring A-list actors and off-screen cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the former named the three movies that she turned down due to certain reasons.

During the infamous rapid-fire segment on the show, Kajol was asked about a film role which she rejected and it went on to be a huge hit, she named three instead, including Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mohra’ starring Raveena Tandon and Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ featuring Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

In the same interaction, her fellow guest Rani Mukerji also shared that one film she regrets not doing was Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’.

During another segment, Johar revealed that Kajol once lost an opportunity from veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam as well, thinking it was a ‘prank call’. “I remember you got a call, in the midst of this from Mani Ratnam to whom you said ‘Who?’ He said ‘I am Mani Ratnam speaking’ and you were like ‘Yeah, and I am Tom Cruise’ and put the phone down,” he shared.

The ‘Student of The Year’ director divulged, “Mani Ratnam had called her for Dil Se. She didn’t believe it was Mani Ratnam and she thought someone was playing a prank.”

