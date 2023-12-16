Kajol to star in Ajay Devgn’s horror movie ‘Maa’

Veteran Bollywood actress Kajol is all set to star in her actor husband Ajay Devgn’s horror production ‘Maa‘.

A report by the Bollywood website Bollywood Hungama stated that the film will be about a mother. However, other details have been kept secret.

‘Maa’ is in the pre-production stage and filming will commence in January 2024.

A source close to the producers told the showbiz website Peeping Moon that Kajol was keen on working in a horror film as she has not explored the genre in her career and wants to showcase her versatility as well.

“From romance and slice-of-life to family dramas and thrillers, Kajol has acted in a wide range of genres, showcasing her versatility as an actor,” the source was quoted saying in the report. “However, horror is a genre she has never explored and one she has been wanting to try her hand at. So when Vishal Furia approached her with this gripping script set in a very unusual world, she instantly embraced it.

“It’s a world we have never seen Kajol in before, and she is madly excited to embark on this new thrilling journey.”

Meanwhile, Kajol is all set to feature in Dharma Productions’ ‘Sarzameen‘. She will share the screen with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She will be seen with Kriti Sanon in Netflix’s mystery thriller ‘Do Patti‘.

