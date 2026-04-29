Kalash valley included in UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List

CHITRAL: The UNESCO has inscribed the Kalash valleys in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district on its World Heritage Tentative List.

According to UNESCO, the Kalasha Cultural Landscape represents an exceptionally well-preserved and continuously inhabited high-mountain cultural environment. It is located in the remote valleys of Bumburet Valley, Rumbur Valley and Birir Valley in the Hindu Kush range.

These valleys are geographically isolated and surrounded by rugged mountainous terrain, which has significantly helped preserve the distinct cultural identity of the Kalasha people.

Over centuries, the landscape has evolved through a deeply rooted and interdependent relationship between the Kalasha community, their traditional belief system, settlement patterns and the natural environment.

UNESCO noted that the cultural landscape is not a static remnant of the past or an archaeological site frozen in time. Instead, it is a dynamic, living system where daily life, rituals, agriculture and community governance continue to follow long-established traditions. The tangible and intangible aspects of heritage remain closely interconnected, reinforcing one another and sustaining a resilient cultural ecosystem.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi termed the development a “proud moment” for Pakistan.

In a statement on X, he said the inclusion of the Kalash Valleys on UNESCO’s Tentative List marks a major milestone in recognising the country’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage. He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to some of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes and unique cultural traditions, and that the recognition was long overdue.

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Dr Abdul Samad, Director General of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also described the development as a proud achievement. In a social media statement, he said the recognition reflects the region’s rich cultural legacy and scenic beauty, elevating Pakistan’s heritage globally.

He added that the milestone was the result of dedicated efforts by the Directorate General of Archaeology and Museums, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, with support from UNESCO, the federal archaeology department and other stakeholders, bringing Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage into the global spotlight.