PM Shehbaz vows terrorists to pay ‘very heavy price’ for Kalat bus attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that terrorists will pay a very heavy price for Kalat bus attack in Balochistan.

At least three passengers were killed and seven others injured in a terrorist attack on a passenger bus in the Kalat district of Balochistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing officials.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed their deep sorrow over the martyrdom of innocent civilians in Kalat district of Balochistan, who were attacked by the Indian-backed terrorist group “Fitna-ul-Hindustan” on a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Quetta.

The president strongly condemned the incident and said that the act of targeting innocent civilians was highly condemnable and barbaric, adding that terrorists wanted to disrupt peace and stability in the province as they were the enemies of humanity.

The president and the prime minister expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their patience and strength.

The president and the prime minister also directed for immediate medical assistance to the injured.

“The terrorists who harm the lives and property of innocent and unarmed civilians will have to pay a very heavy price,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The president and the prime minister reaffirmed that the government and security forces were fully determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.

“With the support of the nation, we will eradicate the cancer of terrorism from the country,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.