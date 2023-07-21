Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ (Project K) – a cheaper copy of ‘Dune’, ‘Star Wars’

South Indian superstar Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s maiden collaboration ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ (earlier publicized as ‘Project K’) is being dubbed as a ‘cheaper copy’ of Hollywood hits ‘Dune’ and ‘Star Wars’.

The first glimpse of the much-awaited pan-Indian film was unveiled at the San Diego comic-con on Thursday, under the finalized name. While a minute-long official clip has left fans intrigued about the dystopian drama, movie aficionados couldn’t help but notice the uncanny similarities in the title and the Hollywood cults.

Reacting to the trailer, which was termed as a ‘cheaper copy’ and featured Padukone and Prabhas along with Amitabh Bachchan as warriors in the futuristic world, a netizen wrote on the social platform Reddit, “If you don’t want to be called a cheap copy then maybe make an effort to create at least one visual that is original. At least Dune made an effort to go on location. Prabhas, it seems like doesn’t like getting out of an air-conditioned studio.”

“Won’t say cheaper copy, but that does give the Dune vibe from whatever we saw in 90 sec. Mainly because of music,” added another, while a third reiterated, “Gave Dune vibes, but still looks promising coz this setting is new in Indian films.”

“What is Project K? Just a mashup of Dune and Star Wars,” defined a fourth.

Announced under the working title of ‘Project K’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is the upcoming mythological sci-fi flick, headlined by A-list actors Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan along with Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan.

Made on a massive budget of INR500 crore, the Nag Ashwin written and directorial will hit global theatres in January next year, in original Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and English versions.

