“‘Project K’ will break boundaries that ‘Baahubali’, ‘RRR’ haven’t”

Indian actor Rana Daggubati believes Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ will bridge the boundaries between cinemas which earlier blockbusters, ‘Baahubali’ franchise and ‘RRR’ failed to do.

In his recent outing at a leadership conclave for the session titled ‘The Rise of the Pan India Star: How to break boundaries of language and geography’, the South-Indian actor said that the entire Telugu film fraternity is pumped for the next film of Prabhas and is looking forward to it.

He seemed convinced of the potential of the sci-fi flick to be the global Telugu film and mend the boundaries which even S.S. Rajamouli’s mega hits couldn’t, despite humongous Box Office numbers.

“We celebrate each other’s cinema fully,” Daggubati said, before adding, “Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu.”

“That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done. Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu [cinema],” added the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actor.

As for ‘Project K’, the pan-Indian science fiction flick is headlined by A-list actors Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan along with Disha Patani and yet-to-be-confirmed Kamal Haasan.

Made on a massive budget of INR500 crore, the Nag Ashwin written and directorial will hit theatres in January next year. Along with original Hindi and Telugu, the title will reportedly release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and English as well.