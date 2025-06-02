Kamran Akmal lauds new players for fearless approach in Bangladesh T20Is

Former cricketer Kamran Akmal has showered praise on the new players for playing fearless cricket in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

The Men in Green, led by all-rounder Salman Agha, whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had omitted senior players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, from the squad to give chances to young players.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan, middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz and wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris were the stars for Pakistan, having played crucial roles in guiding the home side to victories in the games.

Reacting to the triumph in the series, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal said that young players proved that they would play fearless cricket when given an opportunity.

“They played with clarity and as per the requirements of modern-day cricket. There was a lack of intent in Pakistan cricket. The new players have changed it with their fearless game,” he said while speaking on the ARY News show Sports Room.

Kamran Akmal emphasised the need for sticking with new players and giving them continuous chances to build their confidence.

“We have this year [before the T20 World Cup] to develop our players and let them have experience,” he said.

Read more: Haris hits unbeaten ton as Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh T20I series

According to the Pakistan batter, young talent should be given constant chances, while senior players could come for Pakistan’s games against the top four teams.

Kamran Akmal also lauded Salman Agha for leadership qualities, saying that the Pakistan captain took a brave decision to chase in the final T20I.

“Pakistan won the toss and bowled first. They then chased down 197 with such calm and ease, which itself is a huge thing,” he added.