Kamran Tessori announces free motorbikes, phones for street crime victims

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced free motorbikes and cellphones as gifts for those who have fallen victim to street crimes in Karachi.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said more than 1,700 motorcycles were stolen in Karachi last year. Bring original Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and First Information Reports (FIRs) to Governor House, I will provide you new motorbike and cellphones, announced Tessori.

He stated that if everyone contributes their part, national issues can be resolved. While acknowledging the challenges, the Sindh governor said efforts are being made to address the problems being faced by the masses.

Tessori also announced that health insurance cards are being issued that will allow individuals to avail treatment up to Rs500,000 for themselves and their families. The governor assured that this initiative is for everyone as long as they fulfill the requirements.

Kamran Tessori asserted that he has not demanded anything from anyone in the past 15 months while being in the office.

Highlighting his efforts, the Sindh governor said 250,000 people were provided with ration, and 300,000 individuals had their iftar at the Governor’s House.

Additionally, preparations for free IT courses are complete, and they will soon be initiated.