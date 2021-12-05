PM Imran set to launch Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive on Monday, aimed to revive the sports culture in the country.

According to details, PM Khan will officially inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex, Islamabad.

All arrangements have been finalised for the launch of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

The program is being organized in collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan Program and Higher Education Commission.

nder ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’, 12 different games for males and 10 for females would be arranged across 25 regions under the talent hunt programme. The age bracket for both has been set at 11-25 years.

Games for males included football, cricket, hockey, badminton, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

Under the programme, the government will establish high-performance centers in 12 universities. The sports academies would be set up in various varsities including Bahauddin Zakariya University, University of Punjab, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of Karachi, Sindh Agriculture University, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, International Islamic University, Quetta University and Karakoram International University, Gilgit Baltistan.

Read More: PM’S KAMYAB JAWAN SPORTS DRIVE: HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Former British footballer and Liverpool star Michael Owen has announced that he has joined the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive on behalf of Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) ‘to mobilize the youth of Pakistan for football’.

Michael Owen said in a video message which he captioned, “I am proud to partner with @ImranKhanPTI Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive on behalf of @GSVOfficial1 to mobilize the youth of Pakistan for football.”

n his video message, the former British football star, who played for the English national team as well as football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool, said, “I am delighted to share the same stage with one of the world’s great cricketers who today stands tall and proud as a visionary leader of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!