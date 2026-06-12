Kane Williamson retires from international cricket

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, bringing an end to a 16-year career ​marked by numerous accolades and by captaining his side ‌to the title in the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

The 35-year-old batsman made his debut in the longest format against India in November 2010 in ​Ahmedabad, and played 110 tests in all, scoring 9,515 runs ​at an average of 54.06.

Kane Williamson is New Zealand’s all-time leading ⁠international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six ​double-centuries across all formats. He will no longer play a part in ​the ongoing test series against England.

“I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my ​all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand,” Williamson said ​in a statement.

“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to ‌step ⁠away on my own terms.

“I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team.”

Kane Williamson led ​the Kiwis as ​captain across formats ⁠between 2016 and 2024. He led the test side for 40 matches, and guided them to the ​title in the 2021 World Test Championship, beating ​India in ⁠the final.

He won 22 tests, and scored 11 hundreds as captain before stepping down from the role in 2022.

Williamson’s list of accolades includes being ⁠named ​the ICC Cricketer of 2015 and test ​player of 2019, while also winning the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal on a record ​four occasions.