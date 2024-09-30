Kangana Ranaut agrees to make cuts to ‘Emergency’

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has agreed to make cuts to her upcoming “Emergency,” paving the way for its release.

India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has told a court that the actress, who is also the co-producer of the film, has agreed to the cuts suggested by its revising committee, according to an Indian media outlet.

The development came weeks after the movie’s certificate was revoked over its alleged misrepresentation of the Sikh community.

The matter then went to the Bombay High Court as Zee Studios, the co-producers of ‘Emergency,’ sought the release of the censor certificate for the film.

During an earlier hearing, the CBFC lawyer said that the film could be released following certain cuts.

Now, Zee Studios’ lawyer has shared with the court that Kangana Ranaut has accepted the proposed cuts.

“The cuts suggested don’t even touch a minute of the film. It’s just some words here and there,” the lawyer said.

‘Emergency,’ directed and produced by Ranaut herself, also stars her in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The star-studded cast of the title also features Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

The historical biopic was scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 6, however, it has been embroiled in controversies due to its alleged misinterpretation of facts while it also faced backlash from the Sikh community.