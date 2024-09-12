Kangana Ranaut sells her bungalow-turned-office amid ‘Emergency’ row

Amid the release delay of her debut directorial ‘Emergency’, Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has sold her bungalow-turned-office in Mumbai.

As reported by Indian media and a real estate website, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has sold her bungalow in the Pali Hill neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai, which she purchased for INR20 crore in 2017, for a whopping sum of INR32 crore.

It is worth noting here that the same estate, which Ranaut had been using as an office for her production house Manikarnika Films, was partially demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020, on the grounds of an alleged unauthorised construction.

Moreover, the ‘Queen’ actor recently made an investment of INR1.56 crore, buying a new office space in Andheri, Mumbai, for her banner.

Meanwhile, her debut solo directorial, ‘Emergency’, which is produced by Ranaut and also stars herself in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, was postponed from the release date of September 6, after makers failed to receive the clearance certificate from the censor board, for the title.

The star-studded cast of the historical biopic also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.