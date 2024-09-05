Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘everyone’s favourite target’ after ‘Emergency’ release delay

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut termed herself ‘everyone’s favourite target’ after the Bombay High Court refused to intervene in the censor certification process of her film ‘Emergency’, resulting in yet another delay.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian news agencies, the Bombay HC of India rejected the plea of ‘Emergency’ producers, seeking the official copy of the film’s certification from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

A two-judge high court bench, comprising Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla, heard the plea on Wednesday and said it can’t pass directives to issue a clearance certificate to the title. The court further emphasized that the body consider the raised objections and reach a decision by September 18. The next hearing is slated for September 19.

In response to the court’s order, the actor-politician turned to her X handle, and penned, “Today I have become everyone’s favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don’t know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned because they want peace, they don’t want to take sides.”

“They are cool, you know chilled,” she added.

Also Read: Amid ‘Emergency’ release delay, Kangana Ranaut announces her new film

It is to be noted here that the historical biopic ‘Emergency’ is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The star-studded cast of the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

Her debut solo directorial was scheduled for theatrical release on September 6 but has been postponed once again, as CBFC revoked the clearance certificate of the film, due to its sensitive theme, suggesting multiple cuts.