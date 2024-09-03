Amid ‘Emergency’ release delay, Kangana Ranaut announces her new film

Amid the release delay of her debut directorial ‘Emergency’, Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has announced her next film ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’.

While Kangana Ranaut continues to face challenges from the censor board, with the clearance certificate for her debut directorial ‘Emergency’, the actor-politician has moved on to her next project, a patriotic film titled ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’.

As announced by the makers on Tuesday afternoon, Ranaut stars as the main lead in ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, a cinematic tribute to the ‘unsung heroes’, by producers Adi Sharmaa from Floating Rocks Entertainment and Eunoia Films of Babita Ashiwal.

“#BharatBhhagyaViddhaata promises to resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring a sense of hope, courage, and resilience,” the makers noted and announced that writer-director Manoj Tapadia will helm the direction of the patriotic title.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that ‘Emergency’, a political thriller based on Indira Gandhi, is produced and directed by Ranaut, in her first-ever solo directorial, while she also stars in the lead role of former Indian PM in the title.

The historical biopic was scheduled for theatrical release on September 6 but has been postponed once again, as CBFC revoked the clearance certificate of the film, due to its sensitive theme, suggesting multiple cuts.

Apart from ‘Emergency’, Ranaut also has a Tamil-language psychological thriller with R. Madhavan in the kitty.