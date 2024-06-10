‘Hypocrisy’: Internet reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s resurfaced post amid airport slapgate

An old post of Bollywood actor turned BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut has resurfaced on social media, days after she called out people supporting CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped her at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

For the unversed, Bollywood actor and newly-elected MP (Member of Parliament) Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur. The officer said that the provocation behind the move was the BJP leader’s statement on Punjabi women who held a sit-in protest against the now-repealed farm laws, as her mother was also among them.

A day after the incident, the BJP MP from Mandi, turned to her X handle, calling out the supporters of Kaur for promoting the violation of laws, and advised them to seek professional help for their criminal tendencies.

Amidst this drama, an old post of the ‘Queen’ actor, defending Will Smith, who slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony, for joking about his wife’s health condition, has emerged on the social platform Reddit, getting Ranaut the ‘hypocrite’ tag from netizens. Sharing a picture of Smith smacking Rock on stage, on her Instagram stories, Ranaut had written, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did… bada*** move…”

Several turned to the comments section of the Reddit post, sharing their views on her ‘hypocrisy’. “Perfect. Shows her hypocrisy and victim mentality when actually she is at fault!” a social user wrote, while another added, “Arey bhai, hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai (There should be a limit to hypocrisy).”

“But a celebrity is not supposed to say things like this. Just because she is poor, the action was taken against her (CISF constable); what about action against her [Kangana]?” one more questioned.

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF officer offered job by Bollywood singer