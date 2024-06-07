Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF officer offered job by Bollywood singer

A day after a CISF officer slapped actor turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport and was suspended from her post soon after, a Bollywood singer has promised to give her job if any action is taken against Kulwinder Kaur.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

For the unversed, Bollywood actor and newly-elected MP (Member of Parliament) Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur on Thursday evening, when she headed to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Kaur said that the provocation behind the move was Ranaut’s statement on Punjabi women who held a sit-in protest against the now-repealed farm laws, as her mother was also among them.

Following the incident, Ranaut turned to her X handle, to update her fans and well-wishers that she was ‘safe and perfectly fine’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, the CISF personnel was suspended with immediate effect upon her complaint.

The ‘Queen’ actor also turned to her Instagram stories, questioning the silence of Bollywood fellows on the matter.

Following her accusation, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani addressed the incident and promised to ensure a job for the CISF official if any strict action is taken against her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal Dadlani reposted a video regarding Kaur’s suspension, and wrote, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel’s anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan.” In the following posts, the singer wrote, “Those on Dungana’s side, if she had said your Mother is ‘available in 100 Rupees’ what would you do? Again if Ms. Kaur is removed from duty someone get her in touch with me and I will ensure she is gainfully employed.”

‘In signature Khalistani style…’: Kangana Ranaut details CISF officer airport slapgate