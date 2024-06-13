Karan Johar reacts to Kangana Ranaut airport slapgate

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who has a history of feud with actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, has finally reacted to the incident, where the latter was slapped by a CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, a day after being elected.

Almost a week after the shocking incident, Karan Johar, who was publicly called ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ by Kangana Ranaut, supported her despite their feud and said that he does not support any form of violence.

“Dekhiye (See), I don’t support or condone any form of violence, verbal or physical,” Johar told the media reporters during a promotional outing of his upcoming film on Wednesday, concluding the brief response with a sly smile on his face.

Notably, Bollywood actor and newly-elected MP (Member of Parliament) Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur last Thursday. The officer said that the provocation behind the move was the BJP leader’s statement on Punjabi women who held a sit-in protest against the now-repealed farm laws, as her mother was also among them.

Following the incident, the BJP MP from Mandi, turned to her Instagram stories, questioning the silence of Bollywood fellows on the matter.

