Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ falls victim to online piracy

The controversial debut directorial of Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’, starring herself, has been leaked online within hours of theatrical release.

After multiple delays, due to the controversial historical theme of the project, Kangana Ranaut’s first movie as a solo director, ‘Emergency’, finally arrived in the theatres this Friday, January 17 and if reports from Indian media are to be believed, the title is the latest to fall victim to online piracy.

Reportedly, within a few hours of release, the complete film was made available on various piracy-based sites including Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Filmyzilla among others, to stream and download in HD quality.

It is worth noting here that ‘Emergency’ also faces a Box Office clash with Rasha Thadani, Ajay and Aaman Devgn’s ‘Azaad’, and this piracy hit may affect the total ticket sales of the title.

The political biopic, based on true events of the Indian Emergency in 1975, is directed and produced by Ranaut herself while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, along with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.