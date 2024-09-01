Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ release postponed

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s political drama “Emergency” release date has been postponed.

Quoting Indian trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Indian media outlets reported that the movie, a political thriller based on the life of Indira Gandhi, will not be released on September 6 this year.

Reports said that the postponement came as the makers had not yet received the clearance certificate from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut remains hopeful that the film will be released within the next 10 days after the censor board issues the certificate.

Earlier, the “Queen” actress took to her Instagram stories to reveal that ‘Emergency’ was not issued a certificate from the CBFC.

“Kayi tarah ki afwahein ud rahi hain ki humari film Emergnecy ko censor certificate mil gaya hai (The rumours have been circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board). It is not true,” the Bollywood actress said.

She claimed that the certification was delayed due to numerous death threats to members of the censor board.

Directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut, she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency.’

The star-studded cast of the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

Ranaut had earlier compared her debut solo directorial to filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’.

“To me, Ms. Gandhi is what she is and we cannot compartmentalize people as ‘good’ or ‘bad’. If you look from that perspective this film will open many doors for you but at the same time, a close comparison to draw with my film is maybe Oppenheimer,” she said.