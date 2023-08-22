Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excitement’ for her film

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut reacted to the statement of filmmaker Karan Johar, who said that he is excited to watch her upcoming film ‘Emergency’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar is no secret to anyone. It all started back during the actor’s appearance in season 5 of ‘Koffee With Karan’ when she publically targeted the host and filmmaker calling him the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’.

The rivalry continued and the two went on to give statements against each other in interviews and on social media.

However, contrary to their equation, Johar recently said that he is excited to watch her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, which also marks her debut as a solo director of a feature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

When asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ director replied, “The Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.”

Reacting to a headline of his statement on X(previously termed as Twitter), a movie distributor posted, “Really? Change of heart.” To which, the ‘Queen’ actor responded, “Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me…”

Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful… https://t.co/iruVo5wq5o — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2023

“Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the biographical historical title, ‘Emergency’, is directed and produced by Ranaut, while she also stars in the lead role, essaying former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Co-written by herself and Ritesh Shah, ‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

The film is slated for theatrical release on November 24.

Showtime: Karan Johar’s upcoming web show to follow nepotism in Bollywood